Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,890 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,479,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

