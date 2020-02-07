Cwm LLC Acquires 173 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 558.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after buying an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $186.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

