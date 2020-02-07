Cwm LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mplx by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mplx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

NYSE MPLX opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

