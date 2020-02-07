Cwm LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 242.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

