Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth $8,175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Mongodb by 8.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $3,225,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,012,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 97,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,635,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,321 shares of company stock valued at $29,802,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

MDB stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

