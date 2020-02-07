Cwm LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

