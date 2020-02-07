Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 558.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Copa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Copa by 197.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

