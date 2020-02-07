Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

TAN stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.