Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NCR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NCR by 6.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NCR by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

