Cwm LLC Invests $28,000 in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $3,040,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,922,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $121,386,000 after buying an additional 1,119,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of SE stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

