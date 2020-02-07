Cwm LLC Invests $34,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 162.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

