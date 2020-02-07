Cwm LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 232,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.