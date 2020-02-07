Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

