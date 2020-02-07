Cwm LLC Sells 116 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

