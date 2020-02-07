Cwm LLC Sells 125 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $146.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.