Cwm LLC Sells 40 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 166.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $275.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.52. National Western Life Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $241.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.87.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWLI. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

