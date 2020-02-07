Cwm LLC Sells 71 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $159.14 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

