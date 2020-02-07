Cwm LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

