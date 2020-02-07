Cwm LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.