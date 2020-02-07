Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 700 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average is $183.17. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

