Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 849.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

