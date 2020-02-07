Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Post by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Post by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $94.19 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

