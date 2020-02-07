Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $168.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

