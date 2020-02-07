Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. State Street Corp raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 938,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 744,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,973,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $512,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

