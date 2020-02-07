Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,574,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

