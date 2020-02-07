Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 178.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 110,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $285.88 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.29 and a 1 year high of $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.79.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

