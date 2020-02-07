Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $20,911,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $295.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.39 and its 200-day moving average is $263.61. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

