Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

