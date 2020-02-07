Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2,616.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,717,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $2,479,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $4,822,918 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX opened at $381.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $268.05 and a 1-year high of $390.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.60.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

