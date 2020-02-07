Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 849,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,898 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $66.69 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

