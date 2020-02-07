Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,497 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

