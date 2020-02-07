Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 103,000 Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Summit Materials by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,461.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

