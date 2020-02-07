Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 15,964 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Flex by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,339,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 243,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flex by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,142,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,042.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,772 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -339.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.