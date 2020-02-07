Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Humana by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 126.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.50.

Humana stock opened at $359.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

