Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,252 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.50.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $379.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $222.80 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

