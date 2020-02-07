Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 8,019 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARMK opened at $41.39 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

