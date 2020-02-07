Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.