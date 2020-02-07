Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $138.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

