Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $167.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of DHR opened at $163.98 on Monday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

