Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $170.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $163.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.51. Danaher has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

