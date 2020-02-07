David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,722 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

