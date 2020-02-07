David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $196,000 Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 588,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $14.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Artabane bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,286. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

