David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 1,841 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

