DDD Partners LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DDD Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,403 shares of company stock worth $5,300,632. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

