Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DERM. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Dermira from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Dermira from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dermira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of Dermira stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DERM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 216,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 549,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

