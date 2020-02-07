Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Raised to $175.00

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $166.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEO. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $165.57 on Wednesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

