Diane W. Strong-Treister Purchases 700 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $61,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHCO opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.76. City Holding has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in City by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in City by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in City by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in City by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in City by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

