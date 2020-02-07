Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.23

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $1.23. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 17,568 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Ally by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Ally by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

