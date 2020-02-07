Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Gap Down to $44.66

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.67, but opened at $44.66. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 34,671 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.