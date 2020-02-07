Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 7,046 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.